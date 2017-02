May 22 The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc posted a rise in third-quarter profit on higher margins.

AutoZone said domestic same-store sales increased about 4 percent.

Net income rose to $248.6 million, or $6.28 per share, from $227.4 million, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier. Sales rose 7 percent to $2.11 billion.

Shares of Memphis-based AutoZone closed at $368.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)