Dec 10 AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher repairs.

Net income rose to $218.1 million, or $6.29 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 23, from $203.5 million, or $5.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $2.09 billion.