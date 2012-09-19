* Fourth-quarter EPS $8.46 vs est $8.40
* Fourth-quarter sales $2.76 bln vs est $2.80 bln
* Gross margins up 60 basis pts to 51.8 pct
* Shares up 5 pct
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Sept 19 AutoZone Inc posted a quarterly
profit ahead of market expectations as it managed to expand
margins even as the lingering aftermath of a mild winter took a
toll on sales.
Shares in AutoZone, the largest U.S. auto parts retail
chain, rose 5 percent to $375.40 on the New York Stock Exchange
after it reported margins expanded to 51.8 percent in the
quarter from 51.2 percent a year earlier.
The improved margin, due to the company cutting the cost of
parts it bought, pushed up quarterly net profit 7 percent.
Bigger margins helped balance weak demand in recent months
as a warmer-than-usual winter resulted in less wear and tear to
cars, reducing demand for parts.
"The company did a very good job in execution in the quarter
and I think that seasonal weakness due to a more benign winter
will ultimately reverse and actually be a solid benefit for
2013," said Gabelli & Co analyst Brian Sponheimer.
Same-store sales rose 2 percent in the quarter ended Aug. 25
while total sales rose 5 percent to $2.76 billion.
"As the vehicle population continues to age ... we see
AutoZone's opportunity to sell to these customers only growing,"
CEO William Rhodes said on a conference call with analysts.
Net income rose to $323.7 million, or $8.46 per share, from
$301.5 million, or $7.18 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $8.40 per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.80 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AutoZone sells to both home mechanics and commercial repair
shops and competes with Advance Auto Parts Inc and
O'Reilly Automotive Inc.