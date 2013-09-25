BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of united states dollar-denominated senior notes
Sept 25 AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit mainly due to higher margins.
Net income rose to $371.2 million, or $10.42 per share, in the fourth quarter from $323.7 million, or $8.46 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.1 billion.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of united states dollar-denominated senior notes
* Aircastle announces pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.01