Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 9 Endo International Plc said it would buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $2.6 billion, including the repayment and assumption of debt.
Endo's offer of $33.25 per share represents a premium of about 12 percent to Auxilium's Wednesday close and is higher than Endo's previous offer of $28.10.
The deal has an equity value of $1.67 billion, according to a Reuters calculation.
As part of the deal, Auxilium terminated its proposed merger agreement with Canadian eye-drug maker QLT Inc. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives