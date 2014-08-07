BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Drugmaker Auxilium Pharmaceuticals posted a much bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by falling sales of testosterone gel Testim.
Auxilium lost $36.5 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $42.7 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 44 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 17.4 percent to $83 million. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: