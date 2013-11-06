BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
Nov 6 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit due to high sales of its urology drugs and raised the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast.
The company said it now expected full-year revenue of $370 million to $401 million. It had earlier estimated $363 million to $405 million.
Auxilium's net loss widened to $28.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $10.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected 15 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.