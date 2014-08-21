Aug 21 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug showed significant improvement in smoothing cellulite in a mid-stage study.

The company's stock rose 7.5 percent in premarket trading.

The trial tested the drug, collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH), against a placebo in 150 women between the ages of 18 and 45 in the United States.

CCH is sold in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia as Xiaflex for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture - a progressive hand disease that can affect a person's ability to straighten and properly use their fingers.

The drug is also sold in the United States to treat men with bothersome curvature of the penis, a condition known as Peyronie's disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)