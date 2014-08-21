(Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
Aug 21 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc
said two doses of its drug to smoothen cellulite were
statistically significant in a mid-stage study, sending its
shares up nearly 8 percent.
There are no FDA-approved cellulite treatments and there is
little scientific evidence that any current over-the-counter
treatments are beneficial, Auxilium said.
Auxilium said 68 percent of the patients given a mid and
high dose of the drug - which is already marketed as Xiaflex, an
injectable drug for other conditions - reported being
"satisfied" or "very satisfied" with the results.
That compared with only 34 percent of patients given a
placebo.
"Cellulite is a potentially large indication, and the data
is encouraging enough to warrant continued study," Cowen and
Company analyst Eric Schmidt wrote in a note.
A second mid-stage study for the drug, collagenase
clostridium histolyticum (CCH), is slated for the second quarter
of 2015.
Cellulite causes dimpling of the skin, especially on women's
hips and thighs, is reported in 85-98 percent of post-pubertal
females - a market that could be $1 billion, according to RF
Lafferty & Co analyst Difei Yang.
In this condition, the skin loses its elasticity as the
collagen cords that attach skin to muscle shrink. When the fat
in cellulite prone areas expands, the cords tether the skin,
causing dimpling.
Those cords are targeted by the drug to ease the dimpling,
potentially resulting in smoother skin.
The drug, which is also being evaluated for use in frozen
shoulder syndrome, is sold in the United States, Canada, Europe
and Australia as Xiaflex.
It is approved to treat Dupuytren's contracture, a
progressive hand disease that affects a person's ability to
straighten and properly use their fingers.
Xiaflex is also marketed in the United States to treat men
with bothersome curvature of the penis, a condition known as
Peyronie's disease.
Xiaflex generated sales of $49.2 million in the first half
of this year, accounting for nearly 30 percent of Auxilium's
total revenue.
The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based drugmaker's stock was
up 4 percent at $18.49 in midday trading.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)