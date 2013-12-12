(Corrects Dec. 6 item to say that Leerink Swann, not Raymond James, raised its price target) Dec 6 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Leerink Swann raises price target to $26 from $22; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899