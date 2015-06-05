NEW YORK, June 5 Avago Technologies Ltd has lined up five banks to back its $37 billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp, the largest merger of chipmakers.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Citigroup will provide the committed financing slated to back the transaction, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Though the loans are still in early stages, Avago said in a May 28 investor presentation it plans to line up $15.5 billion of term loan debt. This will include $9 billion to finance the acquisition and $6.5 billion to refinance existing facilities.

The debt package also includes an undrawn $500 million revolver.

Though bankers suggest there is no firm breakdown yet, the financing is expected to include a term loan A and a term loan B component.

A hefty pro rata portion that may tap the market first is anticipated to at least partially quench the U.S. bank market's thirst for funded paper.

"It's going to be a big deal and everyone is going to do it," an investor said.

A term loan B will likely follow, and will help boost the low supply of institutional paper that year-to-date has contributed to the wave of repricings and refinancing currently making its way through the market. The lack of new paper is not only impacting investors' loan revenues but also loan buyers across the board. Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance has also slowed, in part because of a lack of new loan volume, after a record $15.24 billion was arranged in March. Still with more than $17 billion of CLOs raised in April and May, coupled with $388 million of inflows into loan funds last month, investors are aching for new loans.

Charter Communications Inc is also anticipated to bring more supply to the equation. The cable provider has lined up $30.5 billion of debt commitments to back its $56 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable and its $10.4 billion purchase of Bright House Networks LLC. The mega deal will include a large leveraged component as well.

"Every little bit helps in this market," the investor said.

ON THE UP

Moody's Investors Service placed the Ba2 corporate family rating of Avago on review for upgrade following the announcement of the planned acquisition.

Adjusted leverage for the combined company will be about 3.5 times at closing, an increase from Avago's 2.6 times for the 12 months ended May 3, according to a June 1 Moody's report.

Standard & Poor's estimates leverage will increase to the high 2.0 times to low 3.0 times area from about 2.0 times April 30, including adjustments, according to a May 28 report.

The credit facility will permit dividends and share repurchases. In addition to the debt, the financing includes about 140 million shares and share equivalents, according to the company's presentation.

Avago, a chip maker incorporated in Singapore, announced May 28 that it is acquiring Irvine, California-based Broadcom for $17 billion in cash and shares. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2016, according to the presentation.

Though the Avago transaction is expected to go through significant anti-trust scrutiny, bankers do not expect any regulatory delays.

The combined company will have a revenue base of about $15 billion, more than double Avago's trailing annual revenue, according to the Moody's report.

Avago and Broadcom spokespeople could not immediately comment.

The Avago financing roster closely mirrors the lineup the company tapped for its purchase of semiconductor designer LSI Corp in May 2014, with the addition of Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank did participate in a 2005 financing to back Avago's carve out from Agilent by KKR & Co and Silver Lake Partners. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)