Feb 25 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Limited
said it expects second-quarter sales to decline 3-6
percent from the first quarter as it lost revenue from a
smartphone manufacturer.
The company, which designs and develops analog
semiconductors, said in a statement the revenue decline was due
to annual product transition at a "major smartphone OEM
customer."
Avago's customers include Apple Inc, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
The company's net income rose to $134 million, or 53 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 2, from $125 million, or 50
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $709 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents per
share on revenue of $705.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were little changed in extended
trading after closing at $59 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.