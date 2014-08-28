BRIEF-First Solar begins operation of 250 megawatt Moapa Southern Paiute solar project
* First solar begins operation of 250 megawatt moapa southern paiute solar project
Aug 28 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd reported a 97 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.
However, the company reported a net loss of $164 million, or 65 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Aug. 3 compared with a profit of $142 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier, as its expenses jumped.
Expenses more than tripled to $555 million as Avago spent more on research and development and marketing.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.26 per share.
Revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $644 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.