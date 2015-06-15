June 15 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc's experimental gene therapy for a leading cause of blindness met its primary safety goal in a small mid-stage trial, while staving off vision loss.

The product, called AVA-101, was well tolerated and was not associated with any serious adverse events in the 12-month study involving patients with the age-related "wet" form of macular degeneration, the company said.

The medicine is injected into the lower retina, instead of directly into the vitreous fluid, the mode of delivery used for existing treatments such as Roche Holding AG's Lucentis and Regeneron Inc's Eylea.

Like those standard treatments, the Avalanche product is meant to stem the proliferation of blood vessels in the eye that leak and damage vision.

The treatments do so by blocking a protein called VEGF. Avalanche's AVA-101 inserts a gene that creates an anti-VEGF protein and keeps producing it, while Lucentis and Eylea are injections of an anti-VEGF protein itself.

AVA-101 need only be given once, unlike Lucentis and Eylea, which require frequent injections.

Avalanche and Regeneron last year forged an agreement under which Regeneron has a time-limited right of first negotiation to certain rights to AVA-101.

"Now that we have Phase II data, we will start the process of delivering that data to Regeneron, Thomas Chalberg, Avalanche's chief executive, said in an interview.

Chalberg said his company has not yet decided, however, whether to partner the drug. "But we think if we do partner, Regeneron would be a great one."

Shares of Regeneron were little changed after hours.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)