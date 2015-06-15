(Adds study details, share move)
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
June 15 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc's
experimental gene therapy for a leading cause of blindness met
its primary safety goal in a small mid-stage trial, while
staving off vision loss.
The product, called AVA-101, was well tolerated and was not
associated with any serious adverse events in the 12-month study
involving patients with the age-related "wet" form of macular
degeneration, the company said.
Shares of Avalanche initially jumped more than 25 percent in
after hours trading. However, the modest vision improvement seen
with AVA-101 in the study may have been disappointing to
investors, and the stock changed course, falling 35 percent.
The medicine is injected into the lower retina, instead of
into the vitreous fluid, the mode of delivery used for existing
treatments such as Roche Holding AG's Lucentis and
Regeneron Inc's Eylea.
Like those treatments, the Avalanche product is meant to
stem the proliferation of blood vessels in the eye that leak and
damage vision.
All subjects in the 32-patient study received prior
treatment with Lucentis (ranibizumab). Those who then received
the Avalanche drug on average gained 2.2 letters on an eye
chart, while those who did not saw their vision decrease by 9.3
letters.
While the 11.5-letter difference was deemed to be
significant, patients in earlier studies of Eylea and Lucentis
tended to experience greater vision improvement.
A larger percentage of patients who received AVA-101
maintained stable vision, while more patients in the control
group required rescue therapy with Lucentis, the company said.
The treatments work by blocking a protein called VEGF.
Avalanche's AVA-101 inserts a gene that creates an anti-VEGF
protein and keeps producing it, while Lucentis and Eylea are
injections of an anti-VEGF protein itself. AVA-101 need only be
given once, unlike Lucentis and Eylea, which require frequent
injections.
Avalanche and Regeneron last year forged an agreement under
which Regeneron has a time-limited right of first negotiation to
certain rights to AVA-101.
"Now that we have Phase II data, we will start the process
of delivering that data to Regeneron," Thomas Chalberg,
Avalanche's chief executive, said in an interview.
Chalberg said his company has not yet decided whether to
partner the drug. "But we think if we do partner, Regeneron
would be a great one."
Avalanche shares fell to $25.20 in extended trading from a
Nasdaq close at $38.88.
Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
Steve Orlofsky and Diane Craft)