(Updates death toll, adds that missing found alive)
By Katherine Luck
SEATTLE Feb 19 Two avalanches near
Washington state ski resorts killed four people on Sunday, but
eight others initially said to be missing were found alive,
authorities said.
Three skiers died when an avalanche struck near the Stevens
Pass ski area in the Cascade Mountains of north-central
Washington, King County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sergeant Cindi
West said.
She said eight other people listed as missing following the
avalanche had been found alive and unharmed.
"There are three confirmed dead," West said. "The other
individuals did self-rescue and are fine."
The snow came down at a road about 2 miles (3 km) from
Stevens Pass and about 10 miles (16 km) from the town of
Skykomish.
In an unrelated incident, West said, a 41-year-old Seattle
man was killed in an avalanche at the Alpental ski area while
snowboarding out of bounds with friends.
"What the witnesses say is ... he started his own avalanche
and the avalanche swept him down the hill and over a cliff,
which was about a 500-foot (150-metre) fall," she said.
The Northwest Weather and Avalanche Center warned on Sunday
of high avalanche danger above 5,000 feet (1,520 metres)in the
Stevens Pass area, with considerable danger at lower altitudes.
The center said heavy snowfall of 30 to 35 inches (76-90 cm)
in the area in recent days had triggered avalanches.
(Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Tim Gaynor and Peter Cooney)