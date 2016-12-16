Dec 16 U.S. tax accounting software company
Avalara Inc has interviewed banks to help prepare for an initial
public offering (IPO) that could come in 2017 and value the
company at roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
Avalara's offering would be another indication that the
market for technology IPOs is thawing. Accounting software maker
BlackLine Inc raised $146 million in an IPO in October,
and is currently trading 45 percent above its IPO price.
Avalara has interviewed investment banks in recent days to
hire underwriters for an IPO, the sources said, asking not to be
named because the plans are not yet public. Avalara spokeswoman
Sheri Renner declined to comment on "future financings."
Software companies have raised $1.4 billion year to date
through IPOs, down roughly 33 percent from this time last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Silicon Valley Bank estimates
only 15 IPOs in 2016 were backed by venture capital, but it
expects 30 to 45 of these IPOs next year.
Founded in 2004, Avalara simplifies tax management through
its cloud-based software that helps companies figure out how to
comply with tax law in different jurisdictions. The
Seattle-based company has raised more than $200 million in
venture capital, including from Warburg Pincus, TCV, Sageview
Capital and Battery Ventures. Warburg Pincus alone invested $100
million in the company in 2014.
Avalara has acquired more than a dozen companies, including,
in 2013, PC Matrix Master, a database of tax information.
If the company also decides to explore a sale in parallel to
an IPO it opens the door to private equity firms, which have
shown an interest in buying tax compliance software in the past.
HG Capital, for example, acquired Sovos Compliance, a tax
compliance company owned by Vista Equity Partners, earlier this
year.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Lauren Hirsch
in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)