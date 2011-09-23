TORONTO, Sept 23 Avalon Rare Metals (AVL.TO)
said on Friday that three of its staff and four visitors to its
exploration camp in the Northwest Territories were injured when
a floatplane crashed on a city street in Yellowknife.
Both pilots were killed in the crash, which happened
Thursday afternoon, as the chartered plane returned from a
visit to company's Nechalacho rare earth project, located about
100 km (62 miles) southeast of Yellowknife.
Local media reported that four people were critically
injured in the crash of the Arctic Sunwest Charters Twin Otter
aircraft. Avalon said none of the injuries were life
threatening.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of the two
pilots who lost their lives," Avalon Chief Executive Don Bubar
said in a release. "Their loss will be felt throughout the
entire Yellowknife community."
It is the second plane crash to shake the northern
community. Last month, a plane that took off from Yellowknife
crashed in Nunavut, killing 12 people.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)