DUBLIN Oct 27 Irish aviation firm Avalon on Thursday said it had secured an equity investment of $300 million from the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund.

The investment means the firm, which currently operates 88 aircraft, has raised $1.4 billion euros in the past 18 months and $4 billion since its founding, Avalon said in a statement.

Avalon plans to increase its fleet to 150 by 2014, the statement said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)