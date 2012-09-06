Sept 6 AvalonBay Communities Inc on Thursday sold $450 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. UBS, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AVALONBAY AMT $450 MLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.785 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.975 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/13/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS