Oct 31 Apartment landlord AvalonBay Communities (AVB.N) said on Monday that third quarter funds from operations rose, as strong rent growth and lower expenses drove results.

The company on Monday reported third-quarter funds from operations of $107.6 million or $1.17 per share, compared with $84.5 million, or 98 cents a share a year ago.

FFO, a REIT performance measure, removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.

AvalonBay said it sees full-year FFO in the range of $4.57 a share to $4.61 a share adjusting for a higher share count.

The company sees fourth-quarter FFO in the range of $1.19 per share to $1.23 per share, accounting for some non-routine items. However, AvalonBay is selling two buildings and those sales could impact fourth-quarter results, the company said. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)