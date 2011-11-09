* Says metallurgical testing could delay feasibility study

* Shares fall more than 8 percent after open on TSX

Nov 9 Shares of Avalon Rare Metal (AVL.TO) fell as much as 8 percent on Wednesday morning after the company said a feasibility study at its Nechalacho rare earth project in Canada's Northwest Territories could be delayed.

The company blamed the delay on capacity issues at metallurgical testing facilities.

Shares of Avalon fell as much as 8.7 percent to C$3.57 shortly after market open on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but later recovered slightly to C$3.67.

Avalon, which is one of numerous Canadian exploration companies developing rare earth projects, is testing an acid bake process and a caustic cracking step to separate rare earths and other metals from the host mineral at its deposit.

The company said the acid bake has been adequately tested on a bench scale, and it is now focused on pilot-scale testing. Bench testing is continuing for the cracking step.

About 95 percent of rare earth production comes from China, which has repeatedly slashed export quotas, sending prices for individual rare-earth oxides and metals soaring.

This has prompted companies around the world to seek out new sources of the group of 17 metals, which are used in technology products as diverse as smartphones and wind turbines.

Avalon said it would put out an updated resource estimate for the Nechalacho project in December.

The company has filed an environmental impact report with local regulators, but noted that the review process is moving slower than anticipated, adding more risk of delay.

Avalon said it is in discussions with four Asian companies that are interested in off-take or joint-venture agreements.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)