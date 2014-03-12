OSLO, March 12 Gas tanker operator Avance Gas
Holding is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and aims to
list its shares on the Oslo Bourse in April, one of its owners
said on Wednesday, joining a flurry of Nordic firms planning
stock market debuts.
"As part of the IPO, Avance Gas will raise new capital to
pursue consolidation opportunities, and in addition, the three
major shareholders are considering selling shares in order to
facilitate sufficient share liquidity," Stolt-Nielsen Limited
said.
Avance Gas was formed by a merger of shipping assets from
Stolt-Nielsen, Frontline 2012 and Sungas Holdings,
and the fleet consists of six very large gas carriers (VLGC),
with eight further new-buildings on order.
The Nordic region has seen the announcement of several IPOs
in recent weeks, including by Danish outsourcing firm ISS,
Swedish property firm Hemfosa, Norwegian shipping firm Tanker
Investments and Danish shipping fuel supplier OW Bunker.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) will be global
coordinator of the Avance IPO, while DNB Markets,
Pareto Securities and SEB have been appointed as joint
bookrunners. Danske Bank, Nordea Markets
and Swedbank have been retained as co-managers.