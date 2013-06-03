June 3 An independent analysis of a
controversial clinical trial appears to back the safety of
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's diabetes drug Avandia, U.S.
regulators said on Monday, although scores of smaller trials
still raise questions over whether the largely abandoned pill
increases heart risks.
Backing for Avandia's heart safety came from the Duke
Clinical Research Institute, a group within Duke University
School of Medicine that conducts and analyzes drug studies. The
U.S. Food and Drug Administration had commissioned the group
three years ago to analyze, or "readjudicate," data from a large
Glaxo-sponsored trial of Avandia called RECORD.
"Overall, the readjudication appears to support the previous
observation that in this trial, (Avandia) was not associated
with an increased incidence of major adverse cardiovascular
events," FDA staff members said in documents released by the
agency on Monday.
The 500-page FDA briefing document was released ahead of a
planned joint meeting on Wednesday and Thursday of two medical
advisory panels to the FDA, where the Duke group's findings and
restrictions on sales of the medicine will be discussed.
The FDA in September 2010 placed severe restrictions on use
of Avandia due in part to ambiguity about possible increased
risk of heart attack and stroke seen in RECORD, as well as a
review of dozens of other studies.
The drug was placed in a highly unfavorable light in 2007
after Dr. Steven Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland
Clinic, reported results of a so-called meta-analysis in which
data from 42 studies was pooled and analyzed, showing a 43
percent increased risk of heart attack from Avandia.
Avandia had been one of Glaxo's top-selling medicines with
sales of $3.2 billion in 2006. But sales plunged following the
negative publicity.
Avandia was withdrawn from the market in Europe in 2010 and
is now taken by only 3,000 Americans, down from 120,000 before
the restrictions were put in place.
The FDA commissioned the Duke group to analyze results of
the RECORD trial to better assess Avandia's safety and to
examine criticisms that the trial was poorly designed and that
its data was mishandled.
RECORD showed a non-statistical increase in the risk of
heart attack, compared with two other types of widely used oral
diabetes drugs - metformin and sulfonylureas. There was also a
non-statistical reduction in risk of stroke and death among
those taking Avandia.
But criticism at the time of RECORD's design and allegations
that its data was mishandled cast doubt on the trial's general
conclusion that Avandia did not significantly raise the risk of
cardiovascular problems.
The drug, also known by its chemical name rosiglitazone, is
available under tight restrictions of a so-called Risk
Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies program.
During the two day meeting, the FDA advisers could recommend
removal, continuation, or modification of the restrictions, or
full withdrawal of Avandia from the U.S. market.
Even if the FDA committee declares the drug safe and lifts
usage restrictions, the London-based drugmaker said it was not
likely to put its marketing muscle behind Avandia again.
"I don't think from a commercial prospect it will be
promoted again in the way it was long ago," Glaxo spokeswoman
Mary Ann Rhyne said.
Murray Stewart, senior vice president in Glaxo's clinical
research group, said the drugmaker did not take part in
re-evaluating data from the RECORD trial.
"Thousands of documents went to Duke," he told Reuters. "Our
role was to be the postman and send everything to Duke."