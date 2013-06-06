BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Group reports Q4 earnings per share C $0.01
* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion
WASHINGTON, June 6 A narrowly divided U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts on Thursday voted to modify market restrictions on GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes drug Avandia, the one-time blockbuster at the center of one of the biggest drug controversies in recent years.
Thirteen members of the advisory panel favored modification, while seven others voted to remove the restrictions altogether and five panel members favored keeping current safeguards in place without changes. One committee member voted to withdraw Avandia from the market altogether.
* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion
* Taser International Inc - Axon announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com
March 2 U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday - the 16th straight quarterly decline - and said a competitive retail environment drove it to promote more.