By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. health advisers voted on
Thursday to recommend relaxing market restrictions on
GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes drug Avandia, the former
blockbuster at the center of one of the biggest drug
controversies in recent years.
The vote, by a divided Food and Drug Administration advisory
committee of outside health experts, could modestly enlarge the
market for Avandia in the United States and lay the groundwork
for further research into the drug's health risks. FDA will now
take the vote into consideration for a final decision on how the
pill also known by the generic name rosiglitazone can be used.
The committee did not consider a specific change in
protocol. But 13 experts on the 26-member panel who backed
modification said current restrictions that require prescribing
physicians and pharmacists to be certified should be relaxed or
eliminated after a reexamination of Glaxo safety data settled
longstanding concerns about the danger of death from
cardiovascular disease.
"In general, this drug doesn't look any different than any
other diabetes drug," said Dr. William Hiatt, a cardiologist
from the University of Colorado, who was among seven experts who
backed lifting restrictions altogether.
Five committee members favored keeping the current sales
restrictions, while one voted to withdraw Avandia from the
market altogether.
Glaxo, which no longer plans to promote Avandia, issued a
statement saying the company would work with FDA as it considers
its decision. "We continue to believe that Avandia is a safe and
effective treatment option for type 2 diabetes when used for the
appropriate patient and in accordance with labeling," Dr. James
Shannon, Glaxo's chief medical officer, said in a statement.
The British drugmaker's stock closed nearly 1.5 percent
lower in London trading before the committee voted.
Avandia was once the world's best-selling treatment for type
2 diabetes, with annual sales of $3.2 billion.
In 2010 its use in the United States was heavily restricted
and it was withdrawn from the market in Europe because of the
possibility of increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Only
3,000 people in the United States take it today, down from about
120,000 just before the restrictions were put in place.
Much of the advisory committee's two-day meeting focused on
a Duke University reexamination of a Glaxo safety study known as
Record that confirmed initial findings of no significant
increased heart risk from the drug. That reassured some experts
that earlier concerns with the quality of the research had been
unwarranted and encouraged support for the restrictive
protocols, while retaining continued guidance on potential
dangers for patients and care providers.
A DEPARTING TRAIN
But others said the original data was incomplete and
compiled through a flawed study design, while other research
pointed to the possibility of significant increased risk of
cardiovascular death.
"When you look at the overall totality of evidence, it is
not sufficient enough to either implicate or exonerate
rosiglitazone versus cardiovascular risk," said advisory panel
member Dr. Sanjay Kaul of the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute.
Several committee members endorsed suggestions for a major
new clinical trial to determine precisely the drug's risks in
the face of a growing worldwide diabetes threat. But other
experts concluded that years of negative publicity made funding
major research unfeasible except for new diabetes treatments now
in the pharmaceutical pipeline.
"The train has left the station," said Gerald van Belle,
director of the Clinical Trials Center at the University of
Washington.
Experts including the advisory committee's chairman, Dr.
Kenneth Burman of the Washington Hospital Center, favored the
creation of a registry to monitor the health of patients who
currently take the drug if major studies into safety and
efficacy were not an option.
Some experts view Avandia as a potential alternative to
other diabetes treatments, including insulin, that could become
more important as the incidence of obesity and diabetes grows,
bringing with it a host of costly chronic ailments ranging from
heart and kidney disease to blindness and dementia.
"When treating diabetes we really do need drugs that lower
blood sugar without causing hypoglycemia, and there's not a lot
that's available," Dr. Ellen Seely of Harvard Medical School.
"When you're dealing with individual patients, you come up
often against dead ends on what you can do. And it's important
to have options," she said.
But panel members agreed the market potential for Avandia
may never again be large.
Glaxo has settled lawsuits filed by tens of thousands of
U.S. patients who had taken Avandia and claimed Glaxo failed to
inform them about safety risks. Several thousand other cases
remain pending.
The drugmaker last July agreed to pay $3 billion to settle
what U.S. officials called the largest case of healthcare fraud
in U.S. history. The agreement resolved allegations that Glaxo
failed through 2007 to provide the FDA safety data on Avandia
and that the company improperly marketed other drugs.