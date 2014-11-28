KIEV Nov 28 Ukraine's largest agriculture
company Avangardco posted on Friday a nine-month net
loss of $5.7 million due to the separatist war in the east of
the country and the sharp devaluation of the national hryvnia
currency.
The company reported a net profit of $162 million in the
same period of 2013.
"The military conflict in Eastern Ukraine and as a
consequence ... economic instability, unfortunately, affected
the company's financial results for the nine months of 2014,"
said Avangarco Chief Executive Irina Marchenko.
Pro-Russian separatism erupted in Ukraine's east in April
after street protests in Kiev toppled a Moscow-backed president,
leading to the worst crisis between the West and Russia since
the Cold War.
Marchenko said the approximate 38 percent year-on-year
devaluation of the hryvnia as a result of the crisis was the
main reason behind Avangardco's loss.
The company, which has a 55 percent share of the
mass-produced egg market and 92 percent share of the dry egg
products market in Ukraine, said it had been forced to suspend
operations at two poultry farms in the rebel-held Luhansk and
Donetsk regions.
"We were no longer able to ensure the safety of our
employees and the continuity of the production process at these
entities," the company said in a statement, adding the two
closed farms accounted for around 10 percent of its total
capacity.
Avangardco said demand for eggs in Ukraine had fallen as
people reined in spending and due to the "loss of markets in the
zone of the conflict."
