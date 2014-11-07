(Adds detail; updates shares)
Nov 7 Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it was unlikely that its experimental migraine drug-device would
win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by the scheduled
timeline.
The company's shares fell as much as 6 percent in early
trade.
The FDA has raised questions regarding some data submitted
as part of the marketing application, the company said on
Friday.
The agency is slated to decide on the product on Nov. 26.
Avanir's experimental migraine treatment, AVP-825, delivers
a low-dose sumatriptan powder - the most commonly prescribed
migraine medicine - through the nose.
The company said the regulator sought additional human
factor testing in its written feedback.
Human factor testing focuses on human-device interaction to
determine whether users can use the device safely and
effectively.
The agency also said its review of the application was
incomplete and it could have additional comments.
Over 37 million Americans suffer from migraines, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The company's shares were down 5.15 percent at $12.57 in
early trade.
