Sept 15 Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its drug was more effective in reducing agitation associated
with Alzheimer's, compared with a placebo, sending the company's
shares up 55 percent to an over eight-year high.
The company said based on the mid-stage trial data it
planned to request a meeting with both the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and the European Medicines Agency.
Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and is a
progressive neurodegenerative disease, which eventually leads to
death.
There are no FDA-approved therapies to treat
Alzheimer's-related agitation, Avanir said on Monday.
The drug, AVP-923, is already approved for treatment of
pseudobulbar affect since October 2010 under the trade name
Nuedexta.
The drug is also being tested for a range of disorders
including Parkinson's disease, depression, autism and Bulbar
function.
The most common adverse reactions observed in the trial were
falls, diarrhea and urinary tract infection, which occurred in
less than 10 percent of patients, the company said.
AVP-923 is a combination of two well-known drugs,
dextromethorphan hydrobromide, a common ingredient used in cough
suppressants, and low-dose quinidine sulfate used to treat
irregular heartbeat.
An estimated six million Americans have Alzheimer's, a
number that has doubled since 1980 and is expected to be as high
as 16 million by 2050, the company said.
The Aliso Viejo, California-based company's shares were up
at $10.49 on the Nasdaq, making them the biggest percentage
gainer on the exchange.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)