BRIEF-Schindler Holding to propose ordinary dividend of CHF 3.00 per share

* Board of directors proposes - per registered share and participation certificate - the payment of an ordinary dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs ($2.98) per share as well as an extraordinary dividend of 2.00 francs per share