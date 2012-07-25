* Was expected to go public on Thursday
* Cites market conditions
July 25 Avast Software BV, a Dutch security
software services provider, has postponed its proposed initial
public offering in the United States, citing market conditions,
underwriters said.
Avast, known for its popular avast free anti-virus software,
had planned to price 9 million shares at between $9 and $11 each
later on Wednesday, raising up to $99 million.
The company's shares had been expected to begin trading on
the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "AVST".
Fender Musical Instruments also cited unfavorable market
conditions, particularly in Europe, when it withdraw its planned
IPO on the Nasdaq last week.
Until then, there were signs that the IPO market was
reviving after a month-long lull in the wake of the botched
Facebook offering in May.
Avast was hoping to follow fellow Dutch anti-virus provider
AVG Technologies NV, which went public in February.
UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies
were the lead underwriters to the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)