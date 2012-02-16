* California practice says suspected Avastin distributor
* FDA was tipped off by British authorities in December
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, Feb 15 A U.S. distributor of
phony vials of the widely-used cancer drug Avastin aroused
suspicion at doctor's offices as early as July, well before
health regulators issued their own warning and sparked new alarm
over counterfeit medicines.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week it
notified 19 oncology practices they had purchased drugs from a
supplier not approved by the agency, including a counterfeit
version of Roche Holding AG's ROG.VX, Avastin, that did not
contain the multibillion-dollar drug's active ingredient,
bevacizumab.
The FDA and Roche's Genentech division said on Wednesday
they were still investigating how widely the fake medicine was
distributed. They do not know how many patients might have been
affected, or if anyone was harmed.
Connie Jung of the FDA's Office of Drug Security said it was
possible more practices could be involved.
"Clinics need to know who they're buying their medicines
from, they need to make sure they're buying them from legitimate
sources, licensed sources in the United States," she said.
The FDA said the drugs came from an overseas supplier called
Quality Specialty Products, which does business in the United
States with a distributor identified as Montana Healthcare
Solutions.
The company did not return telephone calls or e-mails
seeking comment.
Most of the doctors' offices contacted by the FDA are
located in southern California, with one practice in Chicago and
another in Corpus Christi, Texas. Several said they were
scouring their inventories to see if they had any of the fake
medicine and would monitor patients for any problems.
An official from one California oncology practice told
Reuters it stopped buying drugs from Montana Healthcare in July
when it noticed the products were missing a national health code
necessary for billing and reimbursement.
"When we called Montana Healthcare to ask for their national
health code they gave me the runaround. At that point we ceased
all business," said the source, who asked not to be named
because they did not have permission to speak to the media.
The practice did not contact the FDA at the time, but
received a visit from agency officials a month ago who said they
were investigating the supplier and that the medicines were
being sourced abroad.
"They came in ... and said in the middle of my waiting room
'we got a problem,'" the official said of the surprise visit.
"This story is horrific for me. I want to find out who the heck
is doing this."
A list of expensive biotech medicines offered by Montana
Healthcare Solutions and obtained by Reuters priced Avastin 400
mg vials for under $1900, compared with the nearly $2400 that
Genentech charges in the United States. It listed Avastin under
its Turkish brand name Altuzan.
The list offered "lower-priced European alternatives" of
products from Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N),
Celgene Corp (CELG.O) and Novartis AG NOVN.VX.
UK DISCOVERY
Jung said the FDA encountered a wide variety of fake drugs,
from conventional pills to injectable medicines that need to be
administered by a doctor. The trend is fueled in part by the
high cost of certain medicines, pressuring patients and doctors
to seek cheaper alternatives.
The FDA said it first found out about the bogus Avastin in
late December after the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products
Regulatory Agency alerted U.S. officials and Roche about the
problem. Roche confirmed via testing earlier this week that the
Avastin was fake, the FDA said.
The Beverly Hills Cancer Center, one of the 19 practices
notified by the FDA, said it was in the process of determining
whether it purchased any fake Avastin from Montana Healthcare.
"At the time the Center purchased drugs from MHS, we
believed that the drugs were legal and approved and only
recently learned from the FDA that some of the drugs may have
been counterfeit or unapproved," the center said in a
statement.
"The Center has identified no adverse effects for any
of its patients who may have received drugs purchased from MHS,"
it said, adding it had no idea they were coming from overseas.
Genentech said it is monitoring side effect reports for any
spike in safety issues that might arise from the fake Avastin.
The bogus Avastin distributed in the United States has
several difference in its package and label that should make it
easy to spot. For example, the counterfeit says Roche on the
packaging and writing on the box is in French rather than
English. Roche distributes Avastin outside the United States,
but all legitimate Avastin meant for U.S. patients says
Genentech.
The South Texas Comprehensive Cancer Centers said it has
conducted a preliminary investigation of its records to assist
the FDA. Executive Director Benno Kaufmann declined to say
whether it did business with Montana Healthcare or whether it
had uncovered any counterfeit Avastin in its investigation.
Genentech said it limits the distribution of many of its
products and only sells directly to a defined number of fully
licensed and contracted wholesalers and specialty distributors.
An expert on counterfeit medicines said clinics buying
medicines from overseas or unapproved suppliers was becoming an
increasing problem.
"What we've seen is that there are active efforts underway
by persons to specifically target clinics and doctors," said Tom
Kubic, president of the Pharmaceutical Security Institute, a
non-profit, industry-supported organization that collects
information on counterfeit medicines.
"We're well beyond the traditional counterfeit medicines
we've seen in certain therapeutic categories," Kubic said,
citing phony versions of erectile dysfunction drugs such as
Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Viagra.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Anna
Yukananov in Washington; editing by Michele Gershberg and Andre
Grenon)