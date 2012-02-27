Feb 27 Counterfeit versions of the cancer
drug Avastin found in Europe and the United States earlier this
month contained salt, starch and a variety of chemicals, but
none of the life extending medicine or any other biotech drug,
Roche said.
The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday that British health
regulators sent it a small number of vials of the counterfeit
Avastin to it for analysis.
Roche analyzed three of the vials and found that they
contained none of the injectable cancer medicine's active
ingredient or any protein or biologic drug, the company said.
What it did find in one or more of the three bogus vials it
tested was salt, starch, citrate, isopropanol, propandiol,
t-butanol, benzoic acid, di-fluorinated benzene ring, acetone
and phthalate moiety.
The contents of the tested vials varied and Roche said it
was not able to determine if the compounds or the levels of them
would cause harmful or pathological effects.
"The counterfeit product is not safe or effective and should
not be used," Roche said in a statement.
The counterfeit Avastin has so far been traced back to
Egypt. It passed from there through legitimate distributors in
Switzerland, Denmark and Britain before landing in the United
States, where U.S. health regulators said it was being sold by
shady distributors under investigation for peddling medicines
not approved for sale in the United States.
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot)