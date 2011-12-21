* To list shares under symbol "AVST"

* UBS, Deutsche Bank lead underwriters to IPO (Follows Alerts)

Dec 21 Avast Software B.V. filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

In the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Amsterdam, Netherlands-based security software provider said UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, Pacific Crest Securities, Morgan Keegan and Macquarie Capital will underwrite the offering.

The company, whose popular product is avast! free antivirus, will list its shares under the ticker symbol "AVST". Avast Software, however, did not disclose the exchange the shares will be listed on, how many shares it plans to sell or their expected price.

The company said it may use all or part of the proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary companies, products or technologies.

Demand for software security providers has been rising, as companies look for ways to protect their data from hacking threats.

Last week, cloud-based data security provider Proofpoint Inc had filed for an IPO of up to $50 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)