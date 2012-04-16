By Nicola Leske
Telecom equipment maker Avaya Corp said it had signed a
multimillion-dollar five-year contract to build call centers for
India's leading telecom company, Bharti Airtel, in
Asia and Africa.
"It is the largest deal we have ever done," Ed Nalbandian,
head of Avaya's managed services and contact center solutions,
said on Monday but declined to divulge financial details.
Previously, the largest deal Avaya had in the global contact
center space was $75 million with a manufacturing company.
Avaya signed the deal in March, Nalbandian added.
The two companies have been working together on call centers
in India for a number of years, but with the new deal Avaya will
also implement its technology for Airtel in Bangladesh, Sri
Lanka and 18 African countries.
"Getting into Africa is a big deal for them and they want to
differentiate themselves there," Nalbandian said.
Airtel in 2010 acquired the African operations from Kuwait's
Zain in a $9 billion deal that made it the
fifth-biggest cellphone company by subscribers.
Avaya's technology will support over a billion calls a year
and include video and social media capabilities in the call
centers, he added.
Nalbandian said Airtel had looked at several vendors,
including Cisco.
Cisco was not immediately available for comment.
After five years Airtel has the option to choose a new
vendor but according to Nalbandian the Indian company has
indicated it will likely renew its contract with Avaya.
Technology analyst Zeus Kerravala at ZK Research said the
deal was "a win-win for both companies".
By outsourcing its call center transformation Airtel could
leverage Avaya's experience in this area to assure a smooth
transition with minimal customer impact while Avaya could
legitimize itself as an outsourcing company, Kerravala
explained.
"The company has been trying to transform its services
business for years and this is a strong proof point for them."
Avaya is owned by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and
Silver Lake.
The company last month said it agreed to buy Israel's
Radvision as part of its strategy to shore up its video
conferencing capabilities.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; editing by M.D. Golan)