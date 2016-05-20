May 20 Buyout firms Silver Lake Partners LP and TPG Capital LP are considering a sale of telecommunications equipment company Avaya Inc that could value it at between $6 billion and $10 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Avaya is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore the possibility of selling itself or some of its major businesses, the people said on Friday.

There is no certainty that any such transaction will occur, the people added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Silver Lake declined to comment, while Avaya, TPG and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)