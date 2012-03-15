* Deal to close in 90 days

JERUSALEM, March 15 - Telecom equipment maker Avaya Inc said on Thursday it signed a deal to buy Israeli video conferencing company Radvision for $230 million.

The deal, which has been approved by both companies' boards, is expected to close in 90 days, Avaya said in a statement.

Radvision shareholders will receive $11.85 per share, a 57 percent premium to Radvision's average closing price in the previous 90 days.

The company has faced difficulties in the past two years after Cisco Systems, previously its largest customer, acquired Radvision's Norwegian rival Tandberg.

Speculation of a deal had pushed Radvision's Nasdaq-listed shares up 11 percent on Tuesday and another 12.3 percent on Wednesday to $11.20, boosting its market value to above $200 million.

"With this acquisition we will seek to extend video conferencing to any device, anytime, anywhere, making it as easy as a phone call, seizing the opportunity to deliver a fully-integrated solution and architecture that we believe sets us apart from the competition," Kevin Kennedy, president and chief executive of Avaya, said in a statement.

Once the deal closes, Radvision's Nasdaq and Tel Aviv shares will be delisted.

Avaya last June filed for a $1 billion initial public offering.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, Radvision had revenue of $21.8 million, down from $26.6 million a year earlier. It lost 17 cents per share, excluding one-off items, compared with earnings per share of 16 cents in the 2010 period. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)