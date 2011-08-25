(Follows Alerts)
Aug 25 Telecom equipment maker Avaya Holding
Corp, which filed in June for a $1 billion initial public
offering, said it would list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol 'AVYA'.
Avaya, which was taken private by Silver Lake Partners and
TPG in 2007 for just over $8 billion, has not revealed the
number of shares it intends to sell or their expected price.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading the
underwriters of the Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company's
IPO, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The company said in an earlier filing that it would use part
of the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, redeem
preferred stock and pay management termination fees to its
sponsors.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)