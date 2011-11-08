By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 8 Top executives at private
equity funds said on Tuesday that the time was ripe to take
greater risk in Asia, encouraging an annual conference here to
invest in distressed debt opportunities and small to mid-sized
companies.
"When people are not investing is the best time to invest,
when people are not taking risks is the best time to take
risks," said Steve Martinez, head of Asia Pacific at private
equity fund Apollo Management, on a panel at the AVCJ conference
in Hong Kong.
Martinez is joined by a group of top private equity
executives this week at the AVCJ, including Henry Kravis,
co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts , David Rubenstein,
co-founder of Carlyle Group , J Christopher Flowers, CEO
of J.C. Flowers & Co.
Martinez estimates that out of $30 billion raised to invest
in Asia last year, two-thirds was for China and most of that for
growth investments.
For Asia's fast growing companies, capital has become
scarce, especially in China where credit tightening has hit
small to medium companies hard.
"Right now is precisely the kind of time when you're
supposed to invest in Asia, perhaps in the second tier small and
medium sized enterprises," said Robert Petty, co-founder of
pan-Asia distressed asset specialist Clearwater Capital
Partners, speaking on the same panel.
Growing bad loans at banks are another opportunity opening
up in the region and Apollo's Martinez estimates there are about
$620 billion of non-performing loans across the top 100
financial institutions.
He said Asian governments are still not forcing banks to
make decisions on bad debt as they do in Europe, and there are
challenges in foreclosure and enforcing law in the different
markets round the region.
Petty said now is the time to take risks and invest against
the cycle. He listed demographics, environmental change in China
and overcapacity leading to industry consolidation among factors
creating opportunities.
"Risks have created opportunities across Asia, so we love to
invest in risks, we love to find places where there's volatility
and there is uncertainty," Petty said. "Those risks are actually
great opportunities to invest in companies."
