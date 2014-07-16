Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 16 Aveng Ltd :
* Announces launch of an offering of a base size of 1.5 billion rand
* With an upsize option of 500 million rand - senior unsecured convertible bonds maturing in 2019
* Will be issued at 100 pct of their principal amount and are expected to carry a coupon of between 6.75 pct and 7.50 pct per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear on 24 January and 24 July of each year
* Bonds are expected to be priced today and it is expected that settlement of bonds will take place on or about 23 July 2014
* Offering will be made by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering via a private placement to South African and international institutional investors outside United States of America
* Initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 30.0 pct and 35.0 pct above reference share price on launch date
* Final terms of bonds will be announced after pricing has been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.