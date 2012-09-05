JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 Aveng Ltd : * Says revenue R41 billion up 19% on June 2011 * Says headline earnings R495 million, decrease of 58% on June 2011 * Says dividends per share (cents) 60 cents, decrease of 58% on June 2011 * Says order book R47 billion, increase of 27% on June 2011 * Says dividend per share (cents) 60 from 145,0 * Says confident of an improved contribution from its construction businesses * Says Australian infrastructure market now appears to be losing some momentum