BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 Avenir Finance SA :
* Says to have joined EnterNext PEA-PME 150 Index Source text: bit.ly/1uCrJr5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes