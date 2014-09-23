European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
Sept 23 Avenue Capital Credit Opportunities Ltd:
* Intention to float - UKLA Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.