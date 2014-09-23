(Repeats to add targetted share issue size, issue price and bookrunner)

Sept 23 Avenue Capital Credit Opportunities Ltd:

* Intention to float - UKLA

* The company is targeting raising gross proceeds of £200 million

* ACCO will target an issue size of 20 million shares at an issue price of £10.00 per share

* J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as sole sponsor, global co-ordinator and bookrunner in connection with the issue