March 29 Biotech company Aveo Pharmaceuticals
Inc will pay $4 million to settle civil charges that it
misled investors about U.S. regulators' concerns involving its
drug to treat kidney cancer, the Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Tuesday.
Aveo, in settling the case, neither admitted nor denied the
SEC's allegations, the agency said.
The SEC's case against three former Aveo executives
involving statements the company made about the drug, Tivozanib,
is continuing, the agency said.
