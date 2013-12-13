Dec 13 Aveo Oncology said its lead
experimental drug was unlikely to succeed in a mid-stage colon
cancer study that was testing if the drug was superior to an
approved treatment.
Data from an interim analysis of the trial was being
reviewed to determine the next steps, the company said in a
statement.
Aveo shares fell 2 percent in trading before the bell.
The news comes as a big blow to Aveo, which has seen a
string of failures associated with the drug, tivozanib.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had denied approval
for tivozanib's use in renal cell carcinoma in June, citing
inconsistent patient survival data.
Earlier in June, Aveo had cut about 62 percent of its
workforce to focus on developing tivozanib for the treatment of
colon and breast cancers, as it anticipated a rejection for the
use of the drug in kidney cancer treatment.
Aveo's partner, Astellas Pharma Inc, was testing
the drug in combination with standard chemotherapy against
cancer drug bevacizumab with standard chemotherapy, for use in
previously untreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, rectal cancer
or bowel cancer, is the second leading cause of cancer death in
men and women combined in the United States, according to the
American Cancer Society.
Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Aveo closed at
$1.88 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.