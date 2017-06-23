June 23 European regulators on Friday
recommended approving Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug
to treat kidney cancer, marking a victory for the U.S. biotech
that has faced setbacks in bringing the drug to market.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said experts at the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had backed
medicinal product tivozanib, or Fotivda, for marketing approval
as a first-line treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma, or
kidney cancer.
The drug was also backed for treating adult patients with
advanced kidney cancer who met certain criteria and had received
one prior treatment with cytokine therapy, the EMA said.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the CHMP are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
Specialty pharmaceutical business EUSA Pharma was granted
the European rights to tivozanib for the treatment of kidney
cancer by Aveo.
