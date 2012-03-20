(Refiles to add name of company in second paragraph)

March 20 The private company that maintains some of Air Canada's fleet posted a letter on its website on Tuesday terminating all of its employees.

The company, Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which does heavy maintenance for Canada's No. 1 airline, obtained bankruptcy protection on Monday, and laid off workers in its airframe division.

Previously, it had told all employees not to report to work until they received further notice from the company website. (Reporting By Allison Martell Editing by Peter Galloway)