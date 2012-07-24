Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
(Corrects headline and text throughout to clarify that profit, excluding adjustments, beat estimates)
July 24 Avery Dennison Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as input costs declined.
Net income from continuing operations dipped to $51.3 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $53.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs and other one-time items, the company earned 56 cents per share.
Revenue was flat at $1.53 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).