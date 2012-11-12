* H1 adjusted pretax up 10 pct to 28.7 mln

* Says on track to meet full-year expectations

* Shares down 1.7 pct

LONDON, Nov 12 British software group Aveva said its new flagship product would underpin growth in the coming years, after it posted a 10 percent rise in first-half profit.

Chief Executive Richard Langdon said the application, called E3D, would start to ship in December.

The product had lifelike graphics, he said, and could handle data from laser scanned images.

It also integrated 2D and 3D for the first time, he said, which customers had wanted for years.

"We'll see the benefit coming through next year definitely," he said.

Aveva said it was well positioned to meet full-year expectations after demand from the oil and gas industries lifted first-half profit 10 percent.

The company, whose software is used to design oil and gas facilities, nuclear power plants and ships, posted adjusted profit of 28.7 million pounds ($46 million) on revenue up 15 percent to 97.6 million pounds.

Analyst Milan Radia at Jefferies, said E3D would create a potentially major upgrade opportunity.

"Our sense is that the product will, over the next few years, become an important source of new licence and upgrade revenue from the installed base," he said.

Analysts expect Aveva to report adjusted pretax profit of 71.4 million pounds on revenue of 219.9 million pounds for the 12 months to end-March 2013, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Shares in the group, which have risen more than 30 percent since it reported full-year results in May, were trading 1.7 percent lower at 1,969 pence at 0953 GMT.